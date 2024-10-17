Smartphones: Time To Live Without Them?

Fifty years after the first handheld cell phone call was made, the digital landscape has changed beyond recognition. Mobile telephones are now an essential modern day multi-tool, with new research showing 14% of teens exhibit addictive-like behaviours to social media.

In this episode of ITV’s Tonight programme, Faye Barker finds out more about smartphones and whether it’s time we give them up.

They prioritise engagement, but that prioritisation of engagement keeps children coming back to these apps and can have a negative impact on their well being. Kate Edwards, NSPCC

With few long term studies in this area, the line between excessive phone use and addiction is blurred. Faye visits Reading University, to take part in a demonstration of their ongoing research into the brain’s rewards system.

There's evidence to suggest that adolescent brains or teenage brains respond differently and in particular to rewarding experiences than the adult brain. And this is likely because parts of the prefrontal cortex haven't fully developed yet in younger people and adolescence. Ciara McCabe, Professor of Neuroscience and Mental Health

Twelve months ago the then Conservative government passed the Online Safety Act with the goal of keeping dangerous content away from vulnerable eyes. Whilst the current age limit on social media sites Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook is 13, research by media regulator OFCOM shows that 91% of 12-15 year olds own a smartphone. Their data extends to show children as young as 9-years-old are being exposed to pornography.

The average age for accessing porn is 13, but we know that a quarter of Children will be exposed to it by the age of 11 and one in 10 would have seen porn by the age of 9 Almudena Lara, OFCOM

We also meet 17 year old Libbi from Bolton who, like many teenage girls, loves her smartphone. She says her phone is the first thing she sees in the morning, and the last thing she sees at night, with her screen time amassing up to 9 hours per day. For four days, Libbi’s grandad Alan will take charge of her smartphone whilst Libbi will be given a so-called ‘dumbphone’; a basic handset allowing only phone calls and text messages. We follow their journey to see how they get on with the help of Psychologist Maryhan Munt.

With growing concern among parents about the powers of ‘big tech’, the Tonight programme speaks to Daisy Greenwell and Joe Ryrie from Smartphone Free Childhood who are leaders in a growing movement of parents pledging to delay giving their children smartphones for as long as possible. Daisy started the Whatsapp group with her friend Clare back in February, and after her social media post went viral online, within 24hrs thousands of other worried parents had joined the group.

As adults, we know how addictive these devices are. The pace of technological change has absolutely outstripped the pace of regulatory change and at the moment all the pressure is on parents to deal with this issue. Joe Ryrie, Smartphone Free Childhood

Tonight also speaks to Headteacher Damian McBeath from the John Wallis Academy in Ashford, who says banning smartphones has been “transformational” for their school. Every morning, pupils place their phones, smartwatches and earpods in a magnetically locking pouch where they stay for the rest of the school day. Pupils can only access phone pouches at the end of the school day once teachers have unlocked the magnets.

Reports of online bullying, reports of incidents or online abuse, it's at a five year low. We were seeing rates of around 29% staff turnover that's reduced down to 17% in the last academic year. I think staff are happier in a school where they know they're protected and safeguarded by the leaders in the school. Damian McBeath, The John Wallis Church Of England Academy

Relevant Links: