A baby has died after a migrant boat got into difficulty in the English Channel, according to French officials.

The French maritime prefecture for the English Channel and the North Sea said another 65 migrants were rescued after the incident off the coast of Wissant in the Pas-de-Calais region on Thursday evening.

A French navy patrol boat and helicopter were used in the operation as those rescued were taken back to the port at Boulogne-sur-Mer.

The baby was found unconscious following the incident and was later declared dead, the officials said.

Authorities said searches are ongoing to find any more missing people and an investigation has been launched by the public prosecutor’s office.

A total of 27,509 people have arrived in the UK in small boats so far this year after crossing the Channel - 5% higher than the equivalent point last year.

More to follow...

