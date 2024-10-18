Body of former First Minister Alex Salmond expected to arrive in Scotland

The body of the former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, is expected to be flown into Scotland later on Friday.

Mr Salmond died aged 69 after suffering a heart attack in the North Macedonian city of Ohrid, where he was attending a conference.

The flight is due to take off at 11am and will land in Aberdeen around 1.45pm, where the his family and acting Alba Party leader, Kenny MacAskill, will receive the coffin.

Mr Salmond's body will then be taken by hearse to the family home.

Sir Tom Hunter says Alex Salmond deserves "dignity and privacy" after paying for chartered flight.

The Alba Party, which Mr Salmond formed in 2021 and which he led until his death, confirmed on Wednesday that a private citizen had stepped in to pay for a chartered flight.

Businessman Sir Tom Hunter has said he paid for a chartered flight to repatriate the body of the Alba Party leader.

Sir Tom said on Thursday: “Whilst he and I disagreed on some of his ambitions, Alex Salmond devoted his life to Scotland and the Scottish people and as such he, and importantly his family, deserved the dignity and privacy of a private return to the home of his birth.

“Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with his family at this time.

“To be clear, I remain resolutely apolitical.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…