Girls Aloud singer Cheryl said the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne is “breaking my heart”, as her seven year-old son Bear has to “face the reality of never seeing his father again”, in a statement posted on Instagram.

Describing Payne's death as an "earth-shattering event", she also hit out at "abhorrent reports and media exploitation", adding that "it is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future".

The pair were in a relationship between 2016 and 2018, and Cheryl gave birth to their son in 2017.

Her full statement read: "As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our seven-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."

Cheryl posted her tribute alongside a black and white picture of Payne and their son Bear. Credit: Instagram via cherylofficial

Cheryl continued: "What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.

"Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last. Thank you, Cheryl."

The pair initially met while Cheryl was a judge on X Factor and Payne debuted as a contestant. They began their relationship some eight years later.

Her tribute to Payne comes after One Direction members posted a joint statement, saying they are "completely devastated" by the loss of their "brother". It was the first post on the band's Instagram account in four years.

In a separate statement, Louis Tomlinson, 32, wrote that Payne was “the most vital part of One Direction” and added that he would be telling his young son Bear “stories of how amazing his dad was”.

Zayn Malik said he never got to thank him for supporting him through "some of the most difficult times", and that he respected Payne, despite "butting heads" a few times.

While Harry Styles said "Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve", and the years they spent together will remain "the most cherished" of his life. Niall Horan said he is "absolutely devastated" at the loss of his "amazing friend".

Former X Factor judge Simon Cowell said that he was "devastated" and that "every tear I have shed is in memory of you".

Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, also took to social media to say she loved him "unconditionally and completely" and that she has been at a "complete loss" since his death.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…