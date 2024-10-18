The killing of Hamas' leader offers an "opportunity" to step up Middle East ceasefire talks, Sir Keir Starmer has said after meeting with allied leaders and calling on the international community to “make the most of this moment”.

The PM also offered up a warning to Israel, stating that the world will not tolerate "any more excuses" over humanitarian assistance needed by civilians in Gaza, during a speech in Berlin after having met with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Starmer said the “answer is diplomacy” in resolving the long-running war in Gaza and violence in the wider region, a day after the killing of Yahya Sinwar.

He said: “No-one should mourn the death of Hamas leader Sinwar. On his hands is the blood of innocent Israelis killed on October 7 and over the years of terror, and also the blood of Palestinian people who suffered in the chaos and violence that he sought and celebrated.

“Allies will keep working together to de-escalate across the region, because we know there is no military-only solution.

“The answer is diplomacy and now we must make the most of this moment. What is needed now is a ceasefire, immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, immediate access to humanitarian aid and a return to the path towards the two-state solution, as the only way to deliver long-term peace and security.”

Starmer added that he believed “the death of Sinwar provides an opportunity for a step towards that ceasefire that we have long called for”.

Officials in Washington expressed muted optimism that his death, presented by Israel as a turning point in its campaign against Hamas, may remove a key obstacle in faltering ceasefire talks.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country will keep fighting until all the hostages are free, and that it will keep control over Gaza long enough to ensure Hamas does not rearm.

Earlier this month Israel also opened a new front in its war with Hezbollah, stepping up its bombardment of Lebanon and a ground offensive after a year of trading fire across borders.

Sinwar’s death is a crippling blow to Hamas, but the group has proved resilient after the loss of previous leaders.

He became the overall leader of Hamas in July after his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in an apparent Israeli strike in the Iranian capital Tehran.

An image purporting to show IDF troops standing around Sinwar's body is circulating on social media.

Starmer also disucssed Russia’s war in Ukraine during Friday’s talks with Chancellor Scholz, President Macron and President Biden.

Asked about reports that North Korea has deployed troops to assist Moscow in its war, he said it suggested “desperation” on the part of the Kremlin.

“If this is true then to me it looks more an act of desperation than anything else,” he said.

Adding that the allies are “absolutely united in our resolve” to back Ukraine for “as long as it takes”.

“As Ukraine enters a difficult winter, it’s important to say we are with you,” Starmer said. “The only acceptable outcome is a sovereign Ukraine and a just peace,” he said.

