A heavily pregnant woman and her unborn baby have died following a collision with a police car, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said an unmarked vehicle collided with a car on the A20 in Eltham, south-east London, at around 6.15pm on Thursday near the junction with Kidbrooke Park Road.

The woman, 38, who was in the other car, and her unborn child died of their injuries.

Two officers in the unmarked car were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, in charge of policing in Greenwich, said: “My heart goes out to the woman’s family and friends who have lost their loved ones in these tragic circumstances.

“An investigation into the circumstances of this collision is under way by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and we will assist with their enquiries in any way we can.”

