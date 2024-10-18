Play Brightcove video

Diana Parkes, co-founder of the Joanna Simpson Foundation, told ITV News she felt 'incredibly honoured' to receive the award from the Queen Consort

The founders of a domestic abuse charity have revealed their shock at the moment Queen Camilla surprised them with a Pride of Britain (PoB) Award in recognition for their work over the past decade.

Diana Parkes and Hetti Barkworth-Nanton received the news from the Queen Consort, which was captured on camera by the PoB Awards.

The pair set up the Joanna Simpson Foundation in 2014 to help raise awareness of the impact of domestic violence and transform the care, support and protection of children affected by domestic violence and homicide.

Ms Parkes' daughter, Joanna Simpson, was murdered by her husband, Robert Brown, and within earshot of her young children in 2010.

Brown was sentenced to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility.

Speaking to ITV News, Ms Parkes said she felt "incredibly honoured" to receive the award, while Ms Barkworth-Nanton described it as an "enormous privilege".

"If you actually think about it if it hadn't been for my lovely daughter being killed we wouldn't be where we are, but I hope that maybe in her memory we can have done some good," she said.

In the PoB video, Camilla jokes with Ms Parkes and Ms Barkworth-Nanton, saying: "I'm afraid we did slightly double cross you by bringing you here today."

Diana Parkes and Hetti Barkworth-Nanton set up their charity in memory of Joanna Simpson (pictured). Credit: Family Handout

Ms Parkes then opens an envelope handed to her by Camilla, revealing she and Ms Barkworth-Nanton have won an award.

The group then embrace before Camilla congratulates the charity founders, saying: "Nobody deserves it more than you two."

"That's so good. Yes, Jo at least brought Hetti and I together," Ms Parkes replies.

Both Ms Parkes and Ms Barkworth-Nanton were appointed CBE in the New Year's Honours List 2024 in recognition of their work, with Camilla crediting Ms Parkes' story as her inspiration for raising awareness around domestic violence.

