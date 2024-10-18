Simon Cowell has said he is “devastated” after the death of One Direction star Liam Payne, adding “every tear I have shed is a memory for you”.

The music mogul posted a tribute to the former boy band star on his Instagram account on Friday evening, before deleting it minutes later and then reposting it.

“You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens,” he said in a statement on Instagram. “Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty.

“And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory for you.

“This is so difficult to put into words right now. I went outside today and I thought about so many times we had together. I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like?

“And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans.”

Simon Cowell took to pay tribute to Liam Payne. Credit: Instagram via simoncowell

Cowell continued: "I had to tell you when you were 14 that this wasn't your time. And we both made a promise that we would meet again. A lot of people would have given up. You didn't.

"You came back and within months the whole world know Liam. And you never forgot the fans. I watched you spending so much time with people who had wanted to meet you. You really cared.

"You came to see me last year. Not for a meeting. Just to sit and talk. And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a dad."

Simon Cowell with the members of One Direction while they were on X Factor back in 2010. Credit: PA

"After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I had met all of those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eye that you have.

"He will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it. I always thought the 5 of you in the band as brothers. And regarding their messages today I believe you were.

"And now Liam, I can see the effect you had on so many people because you left us too soon. Rest in peace my friend. And I am sending my love, thoughts and prayers to your family."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…