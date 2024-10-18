Storm Ashley set to batter UK with 80mph winds over weekend

The first named storm of the season is closing in on the UK and is forecast to bring with it winds of up to 80mph over the weekend.

Met Office officials have issued an amber weather warning ahead of Storm Ashely hitting the north-west of Scotland on Sunday.

A yellow weather warning has also been issued for the entirety of Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as north-west England and parts of Wales.

Amber alerts will be in force from 9am on Sunday until midnight, with another yellow warning in place for the far north of Scotland between midnight and 9am on Monday.

Warnings have been made that HGVs in particular may struggle in the strong winds. Credit: PA

Weather experts have warned that there could be a "small chance" of danger to life if 80mph winds couple with flying debris and large waves on the coast.

Buildings could also be damaged by the high-speed winds.

They added that some roads and bridges could close, while flights and trains could face cancellations.

Transport Scotland warned of likely disruptions to public transport, including the country’s ferry network.

A statement said: “A windy period is expected across the whole of the UK on Sunday and into Monday, but across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-west England and north-west Wales there is an increased chance of some disruption.

“Initially a period of strong south to south-easterly winds will likely develop through to Sunday morning, with gusts of 50-60mph possible in some inland areas, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60-70mph along exposed coasts and hills.

“Winds will then likely turn south-westerly, with a period of especially strong winds possible during Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland where gusts could potentially reach 70-80mph in exposed areas, and more generally 55-65mph in other parts of the warning area.

“These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides may cause some disruption.”

Winds of up to 80mph are predicted to be joined by heavy rain and potential flooding. Credit: PA

Heavy rain and flooding have also been predicted – with families travelling during the October school holidays advised to check for cancellations.

Transport Scotland warned of cancellations, speed restrictions and delays as a direct result of “challenging” conditions, and the likelihood of cancellations to trains and ferries, as well as disruption for HGV drivers, while Police Scotland advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.

Officials will meet with the Scottish government’s resilience operation, while a multi agency response team will be monitoring conditions, but passengers were advised to check with transport providers, including on cross-border disruption.

Head of transport resilience at Transport Scotland, Ashleigh Robson, said: “Storm Ashley will likely mean travel disruption on Sunday.

"Strong winds may cause particular difficulties for HGVs. Debris and treefall is a strong possibility. Rain will make visibility difficult and could result in flooding."

