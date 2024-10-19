A drone was launched at the home of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Lebanon, his spokesperson has said.

Mr Netanyahu was not at the house in Caesarea when the suspected attack happened on Saturday and there were no casualties.

In addition to the drone, Israel's military said some 55 projectiles were fired in two separate barrages at northern Israel from Lebanon on Saturday morning.

Israel also said it had killed Hezbollah’s deputy commander in the southern town of Bint Jbeil. The army said Nasser Rashid supervised attacks against Israel.

Israel's war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah has intensified in recent weeks after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by an Israeli airstrike in September.

Hezbollah said it planned to launch a new phase of fighting by sending more guided missiles and exploding drones into Israel.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, more than 50 people have been killed in several Israeli strikes, including children, in less than 24 hours, according to hospital officials.

In Lebanon, the health ministry said an Israeli airstrike on Saturday hit a vehicle on a main highway north of Beirut, killing two people. It was unclear who was in the car when it was struck.

Since Israel killed Hamas’ leader Yahya Sinwar, Hamas has reiterated its stance that the hostages they took from Israel a year ago will not be released until there is a cease-fire in Gaza and a withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Meanwhile, Mr Netanyahu said his country’s military will keep fighting until the hostages are released, and will remain in Gaza to prevent a severely weakened Hamas from rearming.

