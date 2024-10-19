Heather Humphreys announces she will not contest general election

Fine Gael deputy leader Heather Humphreys has become the latest high profile party member to decide not to run in the general election.

The Social Protection minister, 64, said time had caught up on her and she did not think she could give the job of TD the time and commitment required going forward.

The Cavan and Monaghan representative joins a sizeable list of TDs elected for Fine Gael in 2020 who will not be contesting the election.

It is a group that includes senior figures such as former taoiseach Leo Varadkar and former tanaiste Simon Coveney.

As I get older, my health and energy levels are not what they were and I know going forward that I would not be able to give the job the time and commitment it deserves Heather Humphreys

In a statement to the Irish Independent, Ms Humphreys said: “Politicians are human too; we give all we can for as long as we can but time catches up on us all.

“As I get older, my health and energy levels are not what they were and I know going forward that I would not be able to give the job the time and commitment it deserves.”

Ms Humphreys said she had been a public representative for 21 years, serving as a councillor, TD and minister.

“I have been fortunate to serve in cabinet for over 10 years across a range of different ministries,” she said.

“Whether it was leading the 2016 Commemorations; supporting businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic; enacting legislation for Auto Enrolment and Pay Related Benefit; rolling out hot meals to all primary schools or supporting our rural communities, I have always enjoyed the job and I have always looked forward to coming to work every day.

“We will retain our seat in Cavan-Monaghan and push very strongly for a second Fine Gael seat in this constituency.

“I will work day and night with our candidates to achieve this goal so that we can return Simon Harris to the office of Taoiseach.”