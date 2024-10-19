More than £11 million has been raised in two days after a UK appeal to help those affected by conflict in the Middle East.

The King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales are among those who have donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)’s appeal, launched on Thursday.

Millions in Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region urgently require food, shelter and medical care after fleeing their homes in search of safety, the DEC said.

Donations from Britons, corporate partners and supporters surpassed £11 million by Saturday.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said he is “extremely grateful”.

He said: “Every donation will make a real difference to people at this time.

“The levels of need are huge and millions are displaced, hungry and desperately in need of a lifeline of support.

“Giving through the DEC is the most effective way for us to get widespread and co-ordinated assistance to those most in need right now across Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region.

“DEC member charities are responding now and providing lifesaving food, water, shelter, medicine and so much more, where the needs are greatest.”

Madara Hettiarachchi of the DEC said that in Gaza crops have been destroyed, meaning access to fresh food has become “severely limited” and prices are too expensive.

She went on: “As winter approaches the need is growing, and we urgently need more funds.

“The risk of famine is real. Without humanitarian access and support, hunger in Gaza will only increase.”

The UK Government is matching pound for pound the first £10 million donated by the public, the DEC said.

