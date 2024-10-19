Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals his cancer is terminal

Sir Chris Hoy, one of Britain’s greatest cyclists and Olympians, has revealed that his cancer diagnosis is terminal.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the former Team GB track cyclist says he has been given a diagnosis and has two to four years left to live.

“As unnatural as it feels, this is nature.”

He added: “You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.

“You remind yourself, aren’t I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible.”

Hoy announced in February that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, including chemotherapy, following his diagnosis last year.

The 48-year-old, who has two children aged seven and ten, said at the time that he was "optimistic" and his treatment was going "really well".

He said he had hoped to keep his diagnosis private due to his "young family" but had shared the health update on his Instagram as his "hand had been forced".

Hoy said he had visited the doctor because he thought he had strained his shoulder lifting weights.

In a new interview, he said a tumour was found in his shoulder last September, and a second scan found the primary cancer in his prostate, which had metastasised to his bones. He has tumours in his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and rib.

This story is being updated, more follows

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know