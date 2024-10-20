At least 73 people killed in Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza

At least 73 people including women and children have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza overnight.

The strip's Hamas-run authorities said Israel hit the city of Beit Lahia, and the number of dead could rise as casualties are found in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Fighting continued in southern Lebanon as well as the south of Beirut on Sunday morning. Israel has claimed it was targeting Hezbollah positions.It comes after a home owned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was targeted in a drone attack.

Netanyahu and his family were not at their house in Caesarea when the drone attack struck on Saturday, and there were no casualties.

Israel’s military said some 180 projectiles were fired throughout Saturday from Lebanon. Some of the drones were intercepted but one got through and hit a building in the area.

"This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future.," Netanyahu said.

"Anyone who tries to harm Israel’s citizens will pay a heavy price."

Hezbollah did not claim responsibility for the drone attack but said it carried out several rocket attacks on northern and central Israel.

Israeli security forces secure a road near where Israel's government says a drone launched towards Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea. Credit: AP

Israel carried out at least ten airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs known as Dahiyeh, a heavily populated area home to Hezbollah's offices. Israel's military said it was looking into the reported strikes.

The Lebanese health ministry said an Israeli airstrike on Saturday hit a vehicle on a main highway north of Beirut, killing two people. It was unclear who was in the car when it was struck.

Israeli forces fired at hospitals in the battered north of the Palestinian enclave, according to hospital officials and an Associated Press reporter there.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli strikes hit the upper floors of the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahiya, and forces opened fire at the hospital’s building and courtyard. At Al-Awda Hospital in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza, strikes hit the building’s top floors, injuring several staff members, the hospital said.

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on Choueifat town, southern Beirut, Lebanon. Credit: AP

Israel also said it had killed Hezbollah’s deputy commander in the southern town of Bint Jbeil, in Lebanon. The IDF said Nasser Rashid supervised attacks against Israel.

Israel's war with Hezbollah has intensified in recent weeks after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by an Israeli airstrike in September.

Hezbollah said it planned to launch a new phase of fighting by sending more guided missiles and exploding drones into Israel.

Since Israel killed Hamas’ leader Yahya Sinwar, Hamas has reiterated its stance that the hostages they took from Israel a year ago will not be released until there is a ceasefire in Gaza and a withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Netanyahu said his country’s military will keep fighting until the hostages are released, and will remain in Gaza to prevent a severely weakened Hamas from rearming.

On Saturday, Israel dropped leaflets in southern Gaza showing Sinwar dead in a chair, with blood running down his forehead.

"Sinwar destroyed your lives," said the leaflet seen by The Associated Press. "Whoever lays down his weapons and returns the kidnapped people to us, we will allow him to leave and live in peace."

