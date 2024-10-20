Blast heard in Beirut after Israel vows 'large number' of imminent strikes

A blast was heard in Beirut late on Sunday after the Israeli military warned of imminent strikes targeting Hezbollah's financial arm.

IDF spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said in a statement released on X that residents are urged to leave areas linked to the financial operations of Lebanon's Hezbollah group immediately. The scope of the new Israeli evacuation warnings was not immediately clear.

The strikes late on Sunday will target al-Qard al-Hassan "all over Lebanon,” a senior Israeli intelligence official said.

Al-Qard al-Hassan is a unit in Hezbollah that's used to pay operatives of the Iran-backed militant group and help buy arms, the official added.

The announcement comes a day after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin called civilian casualties in Lebanon “far too high” in the Israel-Hezbollah war, and urged Israel to scale back some strikes, especially in and around Beirut.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow

