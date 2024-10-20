King and Queen met by supporters and protestors at start of Australia Tour

There was both a crowd of supporters and a small protest to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla on their very first official engagements of their Australian Tour.

After their arrival in the country on Friday night, and spending Saturday adjusting to the time zone, the King and Queen attended a Sunday morning church service in Sydney.

The location had been shared in advance by the Australian government telling the public they’d have the chance to meet the royal visitors if they gathered outside St Thomas’s Anglican Church on the north side of Sydney harbour.

A large crowd of supporters then gathered to meet the King and Queen but it also revealed their location in advance to those who are less happy about this visit.

King Charles and Queen Camilla greet well wishers as they leave St Thomas' Anglican Church in Sydney. Credit: AP

A dozen or so protestors unveiled banners and chanted “Not my King”.

The word “decolonise” was written in large letters on one banner and a separate group held a sign with the words “Empire Built on Genocide”.

It’s a reminder to the King and Queen of the tightrope they will have to navigate on this visit given the controversial history of Australia.

The arrival of British settlers in this country in 1788 colonised land which belonged to First Nations people.

Children wave Australian flags as King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit St Thomas' Anglican Church in Sydney. Credit: AP

Other protests about the role of the King in Australia – who remains their head of state in this constitutional monarchy – are expected at other points during the visit.

In the centre of Sydney meanwhile, the King made a speech in the parliament building which kicked off Australia’s transition to a democracy 200 years ago and spoke about his delight at being in Australia for the first time as King.

" What a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as Sovereign," Charles said, “and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long. Thank you for making me feel so very welcome."

On the same location in 1824, five men sat on the Legislative Council for the first time (women were not appointed until 1931).

The original members had no real decision-making powers and were appointed to advise the Governor, but the building in which that sitting was held is now the Upper House of the New South Wales Parliament.

The King said: "It is fascinating to reflect back 200 years ago and, thinking about those times, makes me wonder what that inaugural handful of members would make of this parliament today and how this great state has progressed."

The King meets New South Wales Legislative Council President Ben Franklin during the reception for bicentenary of the Legislative Council. Credit: AP

After he left the parliament, the King made a decision to cross the road and meet some of the crowds who had gathered outside.

Charles and Camilla are due in the Australian capital, Canberra, tomorrow (Monday) before returning to Sydney for events in the harbour and at the famous Sydney Opera House on Tuesday.

The three day visit is unusually short due to the King’s cancer diagnosis and his attendance being required at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa at the end of this week.

