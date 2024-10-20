Play Brightcove video

The six-time Olympic champion says he has been given two to four years left to live, as ITV News' Fred Dimbleby reports

Sir Chris Hoy has been praised for his "incredible courage" and "positivity" after he revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The six-time Olympic champion, one of Britain's greatest-ever cyclists, told the Sunday Times he had been given two to four years left to live.

Messages of support have poured in for the 48-year-old, who reassured fans he was feeling "fit, strong and positive".

The Scot added he was "overwhelmed" by all the love and support shown to his family.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was among those to give his support to Hoy, writing on X: "Such sad news.

“Chris is a British sporting legend. To face his diagnosis with such positivity is inspiring. The whole country is behind him and his family.”

Fellow cycling knight, Sir Mark Cavendish, described the sporting legend as a "hero of a human being", while fellow Olympic champion Sir Matthew Pinsent said he was “one of the finest to ever represent our country”.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney praised Hoy’s “incredible courage”.“I send every good wish to Sir Chris Hoy and his family,” he said on X.“He has always inspired us by all that he has done. He is a person of incredible courage and that shines through today.”

Hoy’s fellow Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes and Britain’s most successful Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey also replied to his post with messages of support.

The Sunday Times interview explained that a tumour was found in Hoy’s shoulder and a second scan found primary cancer in his prostate, which has metastasised to his bones. Tumours have also been found in his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and rib and he has been told it is incurable.

He told the newspaper: "You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.

“You remind yourself, aren’t I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible?”

Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Sarra. Credit: PA

Hoy and his wife Sarra have two children, seven-year-old Chloe and 10-year-old Callum.

He recalls Callum, who was then aged nine, asking if he was going to die.

Hoy told him that no one lives forever, but he hoped, thanks to the medicine, “to be here for many, many years”.

Some weeks before his cancer diagnosis, his wife Sarra had tests on a tingling sensation in her face and tongue.

Then just before Christmas, it was confirmed she had multiple sclerosis that was “very active and aggressive” and needed urgent treatment.

During his career on the track Hoy won six Olympic gold medals, 11 World Championships and 34 World Cup titles before he retired from competitive racing in 2013.

Only his former team-mate Sir Jason Kenny has won more Olympic gold medals for Great Britain.

Edinburgh-born Hoy took up cycling at the age of 14 and won his first Olympic medal, a team sprint silver, at Sydney in 2000.

Hoy followed that up by winning gold in the one kilometre track time trial at Athens in 2004.

He added to his gold medal haul by winning three more in Beijing four years later and two at London 2012.

Hoy was knighted in the 2008 New Year Honours List after his success at the Beijing Olympics.

