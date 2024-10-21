Charles launches Australian version of his King’s Foundation charity

The King has launched an Australian version of his King’s Foundation charity.

Charles unveiled the plans for The King’s Foundation Australia at a special reception at Admiralty House in Sydney during his high-profile royal tour.

The charity’s first project will be as the custodian of the Hillview Estate in Sutton Forest, New South Wales, working to restore the historic property and its surrounding land.

Hillview Estate in New South Wales Credit: The King’s Foundation Australia/PA

The state-heritage listed former summer residence of the governor of New South Wales will serve as The King’s Foundation Australia’s permanent base and be developed as a “landmark cultural hub”, the charity said.

Inspiration has been taken from the regeneration of Dumfries House – an 18th century mansion in Ayrshire, Scotland, which now acts as The King’s Foundation’s headquarters after it was saved for the nation in 2007 by a consortium led by Charles as the Prince of Wales.

The King set up his original foundation, previously called The Prince’s Foundation, to train the next generation of skilled craftspeople – including in building, carpentry, fashion and textiles – in heritage techniques essential to many traditional industries.

The King and Queen during the ceremonial planting of two snow gum eucalyptus trees in the garden of Government House in Canberra Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Practical education and training programmes in traditional and heritage craft will also be developed at Hillview.

Kristina Murrin, the Australian-born chief executive of The King’s Foundation, said the new foundation was a sign of Charles’s affection for Australia.

The King is carrying out his first royal tour to the country as its monarch, but his inaugural visit hit the headlines on Monday when Australian senator Lidia Thorpe heckled Charles after his speech in Canberra, accusing him of “genocide” against her nation’s Indigenous people.

Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, serves as the headquarters for The King’s Foundation Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Ms Murrin said: “Establishing a permanent presence for The King’s Foundation here is testament to His Majesty’s affection for Australia and commitment to extending the reach of the sustainable communities work undertaken by The King’s Foundation elsewhere in the world.

“Dumfries House has been transformative for the local community and has pioneered nature-based learning for young people and adults alike, as well as placing traditional skills at the heart of the practical education courses offered across the estate.

“It is an exciting prospect to have the opportunity to apply what we have learnt since Dumfries House was saved for the nation in 2007 to the Hillview Estate.”

Dominic Richards, chairman of The King’s Foundation Australia, said: “His Majesty’s vision of a world in harmony with nature is more relevant now than ever.

“As an Australian who personally benefited from The King’s Foundation’s education programmes 30 years ago, I am excited to see this work extend its transformative approach to communities in Australia.

“Following the model established by His Majesty at Dumfries House, we hope to create a similar positive impact by providing employment and educational opportunities.”

Hillview was built in the 1870s Credit: The King’s Foundation Australia/PA

Hillview came on to the market – with a long-term government leasehold – for the first time in 24 years in December 2023, with a guide price of 7.5 million Australian dollars (£3.8 million), according to the Australian Financial Review (AFR).

The foundation said the charity has signed a long-term lease and the property remains in the ownership of the New South Wales government.

The 1870s-built residence at Old Illawarra Highway, Sutton Forest, was previously known as “Prospect”.

It is “the most exclusive” highland estate and was a vice-regal summer retreat for 16 consecutive NSW governors between 1882 and 1957, offering them “a place to escape the Sydney summer”, the AFR said.

The Hillview Estate in New South Wales, Australia Credit: The King’s Foundation Australia/PA

The NSW government’s Heritage Register listed the house – which had 38 habitable rooms including 27 bedrooms – and its 60-hectare estate as of “exceptional significance to the people of New South Wales as the former country home of the governors of New South Wales” for 75 years.

The government sold it in 1958 to eccentric builder and land developer Edwin Klein, who relandscaped the gardens, often at night, working by torchlight, but left the house mostly untouched.

He later gifted Hillview back to the government on the condition that he was given tenancy for the rest of his life.

Inside the former summer residence of the governor of New South Wales Credit: The King’s Foundation Australia/PA

It was later run as a boutique hotel and wedding venue.

The King’s Foundation Australia will build on existing sustainable community projects carried out by Charles’s charities in the country over the years.