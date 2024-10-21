Met Police officer who shot Chris Kaba found not guilty of murder

The firearms officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba has been found not guilty of his murder.

Martyn Blake, 40, has been cleared at the Old Bailey for shooting the 24-year-old in Streatham in September 2022, through the windscreen of his car.

Blocked in by marked and unmarked police cars, Mr Kaba drove the Audi backwards and forwards in an attempt to escape, the Old Bailey heard.

The car had been used as a getaway vehicle in a shooting in nearby Brixton the night before, and was followed when a police officer recognised the number plate.

Officers did not know who was driving the car at the time.

The jury of nine men and three women was told by prosecutor Tom Little KC that Blake had misjudged the risk to his colleagues, and had aimed for Mr Kaba’s head when taking the fatal shot.

More to follow...

