'That's inhumane': New Zealand airport imposes three-minute hugging limit

A New Zealand airport has sparked controversy after imposing a three-minute limit on hugging in its drop-off zone.

Dunedin Airport, located in the southern part of the country, has put up a warning sign that reads, "For fonder farewells please use the car park."

The airport's chief executive officer Dan De Bono told national broadcaster Radio New Zealand (RNZ) that people were taking too long in the drop-off zone, saying there was "no space left for others".

"We’re trying to have fun with it. It is an airport and those drop-off locations are common locations for farewells," he said.

"It’s about enabling others to have hugs."

He went on to describe airports as “hotbeds of emotion,” and mentioned a study which suggests a 20-second hug is enough to get a burst of the “love hormone” oxytocin.

"Our staff have seen some interesting things over the years," he added.

But the sign has caused controversy on social media with some labelling it as "inhumane".

"You can’t put a time limit on hugs!" one said. Another urged the airport to get rid of the sign as people need at least five minutes for a goodbye hug.

De Bono clarified the airport will not have a designated special unit of hug police to enforce the rule but suggests huggers move into the car park.

“We’re not here to tell people how long they should hug for, it’s more the message of please move on and provide space for others.”

