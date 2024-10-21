Play Brightcove video

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship reports live from Australia as the King was heckled by an indigenous politician in the country's parliament

An indigenous politician shouted at King Charles in Australia’s Parliament House in Canberra on Monday, demanding an apology for the taking of land by British settlers.

Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe walked up the aisle of the Great Hall where King Charles had just finished giving a speech, shouting: “You destroyed our lives” and “you stole our land”.

She shouted for about a minute, pressing for an apology and saying: "You are not our King".

"You committed genocide against our people, give us our land back, give us what you stole from us, our bones our skulls our babies our people," she continued.

She was gently ushered out of the hall by security guards as the King turned to speak to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was also on the stage in the building’s great hall.

Charles and Camilla have faced low-key protests during their tour of Australia, which began on Monday, from supporters of First Nations resistance to colonisation, who have been displaying a banner with the word “decolonise” at a number of events.

An indigenous leader who welcomed the royals also called on him to apologise for colonial wrongs.

Ngunnawal Elder, Aunty Serena Williams, performs a traditional smoking ceremony for King Charles II and Queen Camilla, Credit: PA

Aunty Serena Williams, from the Ngunnawal people, welcomed Charles and Camila when they landed in Canberra, performing a "Welcome to Country" and smoking ceremony.

A smoking ceremony occurs at the start of a formal event and is often performed as part of a Welcome to Country moment for a visitor.

Speaking after, she told reporters: "We all have roles and responsibilities, and I have roles and responsibilities to my people. And I think an apology would be beautiful."

When asked if that meant the King himself should say sorry, she replied: "Yes. Because we have to acknowledge our past."

The capital city region of Australia is on Ngunnawal land, a territory inhabited by First Nations people who have lived there for more than 20,000 years.

During his address in parliament, the King referenced the ceremony by Aunty Serena Williams, saying he "deeply" appreciated the gesture, which he said offered the chance "to pay my respects to the traditional owners of the land on which we meet".

"In my many visits to Australia I witnessed the courage and hope that have guided the nation's long and sometimes difficult journey towards reconciliation," the King said.

