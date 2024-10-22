Chris Kaba was 'core member' of London gang

Chris Kaba was a “core member” of one of London’s most dangerous gangs and was accused of being involved in two shootings in less than a week before he was killed by a police marksman, it can now be reported.

Reporting restrictions were lifted on Tuesday after a Met police office was cleared of Mr Kaba’s murder on Monday.

Martyn Blake, 40, stood trial at the Old Bailey for shooting the 24-year-old in Streatham in September 2022, through the windscreen of his car.

Mr Kaba’s family said they too were left devastated at the verdict, and pledged to continue fighting for justice for their son.

More to follow...

