German police have raided a pizzeria in Düsseldorf where "one of the best-selling pizzas" was delivered with a side of cocaine.

Officers were first tipped off by suspicious food inspectors back in March.

When drug officers began surveilling the restaurant they soon discovered why the number 40 pizza was so popular.

Criminal director Michael Graf von Moltke said: "That was one of the best-selling pizzas."

When police visited the apartment of the pizzeria manager, the 36-year-old allegedly threw a bag of drugs out of the window, which "fell right into the arms of the police officers,” Düsseldorf police said.

The haul included 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds) of cocaine, 400 grams (14.1 ounces) of cannabis and €268,000 euros (£224,000) in cash.

Police said the restaurant manager, who was released from detention after a few days, soon re-opened his business and started selling pizza number 40 with the the cocaine side order again.

That gave investigators an opportunity to look into the supply chain and after several weeks, some 150 officers busted an entire drug ring in western Germany, arresting three suspects, including the 22-year-old head of the drug operation, and raided the homes and businesses of another 12 suspects.

During the raids, they came across two cannabis plantations in nearby Mönchengladbach and Solingen with 300 and 60 plants respectively.

They also found cutting and stabbing weapons, as well as cash and expensive watches, German news agency dpa reported.

The pizzeria manager was arrested when he tried to flee abroad, and remains in custody. None of the suspects' names were released in line with German privacy rules.

Police did not say how much the pizzeria charged for the special order.

