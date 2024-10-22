Play Brightcove video

To ease prison overcrowding, a review led by former Justice Secretary David Gauke will consider options to hand offenders tougher punishments outside of prison

Up to 1,100 prisoners are set to be released on Tuesday as part of the next stage of early inmate releases aimed at alleviating the jail overcrowding crisis, a justice minister has said.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Prisons Lord Timpson said that authorities are “as ready as we can be” for the release.

The release policy, known as SDS40, was expanded to prisoners serving sentences of five years or more.

Lord Timpson also said that, although "not perfect," the implementation period for the emergency measure allowed steps to be taken to help reduce the risk of re-offending.

This all comes after around 1,700 prisoners were released from jails across England and Wales in September.

In July, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced plans to temporarily reduce the proportion of sentences that inmates must serve behind bars from 50% to 40%.

This decision came as the Ministry of Justice said that overcrowding had pushed jails to the "point of collapse".

Eligible prisoners have been steadily leaving jails ever since the changes have taken place. The policy is expected to be reviewed within 18 months.

The changes rolled out, the prisons watchdog warned it was “inevitable” that some inmates would re-offend as he branded the plan “risky”.

Challenged about the threat of re-offending, Lord Timpson said the time permitted to introduce the scheme “allowed prison and probation staff properly to prepare for release, helping us to reduce the risk of re-offending”.

“Planning for release includes having temporary accommodation for those at risk of homelessness, access to employment and continuity of mental health and substance misuse provision.”

He clarified that those released under the plans will be subject to strict licence conditions.

He said: “If offenders break those conditions or commit further crimes, they will be punished and could be immediately recalled to prison.”“We have inherited a system that is very difficult, in which far too many people are recalled. For the second SDS40 stage, we are as ready as we can be.But he added: “With the SDS40, we have had more time to plan these releases. While eight weeks is not perfect, it is far better than the previous early release scheme – so we are confident that these links are there and are working.“One thing that I am confident of, having been around prisons for so long, is that, when you have prisons that are so full, it is difficult to make everything work as well as it should do.”

