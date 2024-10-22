Donald Trump's presidential campaign has filed a complaint against the Labour Party, claiming they have "interfered" in the US election.

A statement on DonaldJTrump.com on Tuesday night said: “The Trump-Vance Campaign has filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint against the Harris-Walz Campaign and the Labour Party of the United Kingdom for illegal foreign campaign contributions and interference in our elections."

The complaint, addressed to the Federal Election Commission, refers to reports of those associated with Labour reportedly going to the US to campaign for Kamala Harris.

It claims that these reports “surrounding the relationship between the Harris campaign and the Labour Party create a reasonable inference that the Labour Party has made, and the Harris campaign has accepted, illegal foreign national contributions”.

The letter also refers to a report in the Washington Post which claims that advice has been offered between the Labour Party and Ms Harris’ campaign, and other reporting regarding meetings between senior Labour staff and the Democratic campaign.

The complaint also references a social media post, which now appears to have been deleted, in which a Labour staff member appeared to have said there were “nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the US in the next few weeks” to swing states.

It is understood that trips have been organised in a personal capacity and accommodation has been arranged by volunteers for the Democrats.

Sir Keir Starmer met with Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, during a trip to New York last month.

The prime minister visited Trump Tower for talks ahead of the US election, and said he wanted to meet Trump face-to-face because “I’m a great believer in personal relationships on the world stage”.

ITV News has approached the Labour Party for comment.

