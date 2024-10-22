Woman rescued after being trapped under rubble for five days in Gaza

Play Brightcove video

Watch as the woman trapped under rubble for five days is rescued

A Palestinian woman has been rescued after being trapped for five days in the rubble of her house in Gaza City, following an Israeli missile strike.

The Palestinian Civil Defense rescued the woman on Monday from her destroyed house in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood.

Footage of the rescue shows the woman being pulled from the rubble, placed on a stretcher, and transported to a medical facility by ambulance.

Her condition is unknown.

The UN has warned the "nightmare in Gaza is intensifying" after at least 87 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the north of the country on Sunday.

At least 42,603 Palestinians have been killed and more than 99,795 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza, according to local health authorities.Israeli forces launched an offensive in Gaza against Hamas in response to an attack in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Authorities said 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage by Hamas in the attack.

