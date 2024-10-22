A woman who became stuck upside down for seven hours after falling into a three-metre crevice while trying to receive her phone was rescued in Australia's Hunter Valley earlier this month.

Matilda Campbell was walking with friends on a private property in Laguna, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Sydney, when she dropped her phone.

While trying to retrieve it, the 23-year-old slipped and fell into a rock crevice, becoming wedged between two large boulders.

Ms Campbell's friends were unable to free her after an hour of trying and called triple zero for emergency help, New South Wales Ambulance said in a post on Facebook.

The ambulance service worked with a multidisciplinary team to rescue Ms Campbell. A wooden frame was built to create stability whilst rescuers used a specialised winch to move one of the boulders, weighing around 500kg.

Once her feet were accessible, the NSW Ambulance said they faced the challenge of navigating her out through a "tight S bend" - which took an hour to do.

NSW Ambulance Specialist Rescue Paramedic, Peter Watts, said: “In my 10 years as a rescue paramedic I had never encountered a job quite like this, it was challenging but incredibly rewarding."

“Every agency had a role, and we all worked incredibly well together to achieve a good outcome for the patient," he said.

Ms Campbell was safely freed with only minor scratches and bruises. Her phone couldn't be retrieved, NSW Ambulance said.

Posting on Facebook, the 23-year-old said: "Its safe to say I'm the most accidental prone person ever. I am okay just have some injuries I'm recovering from, no more rock exploration for me for a while!"

