A world-first vaccine which could stop people developing norovirus, a vomiting and diarrhoea bug, is being trialled in the UK.

The new vaccine from Moderna will enter final stages of testing within the next two weeks, with results so far showing it creates a “strong immune response”.

Norovirus is linked to around 12,000 hospital admissions in the UK every year.

The new jab uses mRNA technology to tell the immune system to recognise a “foreign” protein on viruses and mount an attack, in this case targeting three major strains of norovirus.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Norovirus is highly infectious and puts the NHS under huge strain every winter, costing taxpayers around £100 million a year.“The UK is leading the way to develop a world-first vaccine for this vomiting bug, starting with this innovative vaccine trial."

Dr Patrick Moore, chief investigator of the study and National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) director in the South West, said there were currently “no approved vaccines for norovirus anywhere in the world".

The only treatment available for people with serious illness in hospitals is intravenous fluids.

Dr Moore said: “Norovirus is what we know as the winter vomiting bug, and it’s highly transmissible.

“It causes vomiting and diarrhoea, usually for two to three days. It can affect people of all ages, and it usually peaks in the winter months in the UK…but we do see norovirus throughout the whole of the year.

“About one in five cases of gastroenteritis are caused by norovirus – that’s about four million cases annually in the UK and about 685 million globally.”

Some 27 NHS hospitals and centres in England, Scotland and Wales are taking part in the trial. It is hoped 2,500 people in the UK will sign up for the trial before the end of December.

Half of those involved in the trial will receive the vaccine, while the other half get a dummy drug.

Everyone in the trial will be followed up for around 25 months, and experts hope the results will show 65% or higher efficacy for the jab.

Moderna will also analyse whether the vaccine should be used as a seasonal jab like the flu vaccine, or whether it could offer lifelong immunity.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The firm hopes to file marketing applications in 2026 to have the vaccine approved by health regulators.

Researchers leading the trial said it would include adults of all ages, though people aged 60 and over are being encouraged to join as they can be badly affected by norovirus.

If the vaccine works in adults, the trial is then likely to be extended to children.

Dr Moore said older adults and immunocompromised patients are usually at higher risk of severe complications and death from norovirus, with about 80 deaths per year in the UK and about 200,000 deaths globally, of which 50,000 are children.

Around two-thirds of outbreaks are in care homes but places such as hospitals, nurseries and schools are also at risk.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know