‘Can’t wait’: King and Queen arrive in Samoa as part of royal tour

This is the first official visit for King Charles and Queen Camilla to the Polynesian nation, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship reports

The King and Queen have said they “can’t wait” to explore Samoa for a state visit and experience the “warmth” of the country’s ancient traditions.

Charles and Camilla ended their six-day tour of Australia and landed on a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) plan on the Polynesian nation early Wednesday morning.

Samoa’s prime minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa greeted the royal couple when they stepped off their jet for the final leg of their overseas trip.

After the RAAF plane took off in Australia, the couple posted a message on social media under their names, which said: “As we head towards Apia, we can’t wait to visit Samoa for the first time together and to experience the warmth of ancient traditions with your remarkable people. Feiloa’i ma le manuia!– Charles R & Camilla R”

The tweet included a few words in Samoan loosely translated as “looking forward to meeting the Samoan people”.

King Charles landed in Samoa on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Credit: PA

Samoa is hosting a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) which has the theme “One Resilient Common Future”.

The King is head of the Commonwealth and for the first time will preside over the gathering of presidents and prime ministers, and formally open the event which will be attended by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Charles deputised for Queen Elizabeth II during the last Chogm staged by Rwanda in 2022 and in Samoa will be joined by Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

