The compilation of CCTV footage shown to a jury shows Daniel Khalife browsing for clothes, buying a newspaper and ordering food at McDonald's.

Newly released footage shows former British soldier Daniel Khalife going shopping while police searched for him following his alleged escape from prison.

Daniel Khalife, 23, is alleged to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth in south London while on remand by strapping himself underneath a food delivery lorry on the morning of September 6, 2023.

The compilation of CCTV footage was shown to a jury at the Old Bailey, London, during his trial. It shows him browsing for clothes, buying a newspaper and ordering food at McDonald's.

Khalife told police “everything’s gone to plan” after they arrested him on the fourth day of the major manhunt triggered by his alleged escape, a court has heard.

He was questioned by police after his arrest on a canal towpath in west London on September 9, and told them: “There’s a reason why I was so calm when the officer arrested me.”

Asked about the alleged lorry escape, he said: “I wasn’t sitting in the front, you know”.

Khalife also told officers he “never thought” it was a crime to escape from prison, Woolwich Crown Court heard.

During a police interview, the former soldier said he “f***** up” his body underneath the truck.

“You see the floor going faster and faster and faster, the lorry shakes and it’s hot,” he said.

Khalife said he did not realise how “unbelievably dangerous” it was until the vehicle turned onto Trinity Road in Wandsworth, where the speed limit increased.

CCTV issued by the Met Police dated September 9, 2023 of Daniel Khalife at a branch of McDonalds branch in Uxbridge Road, Southall, London. Credit: PA / Metropolitan Police

He said he was in pain from holding himself in an “awkward position” for so long.

Asked why he had allegedly escaped, Khalife replied: “Can’t tell you." He was then spotted doing a “pencil roll” from underneath a truck before “casually” walking away, a court has heard.

“There’s a reason why I was so calm when the officer arrested me. I could have jumped in the water, I could have f***** him up.

“Everything’s gone to plan,” he added.

“If I was really, really keen to abscond I would have gone to Clapham (station)… the furthest train possible, go to some country and disappear.”

He said that his army work meant he was trained for escaping, saying: “We’re soldiers… it means something, years of training. We’re literally trained for escape and evasion.”

Khalife complained about the “terrible” picture that had been circulated of him during the manhunt, the court was told.

Daniel Khalife at a newsagents in Grove Park Road, Chiswick, London, which was shown to a jury at the Old Bailey, London, during his trial. Credit: PA / Metropolitan Police

He also told officers he regretted being a “burden” on the country when he heard about lorries being stopped and airport delays as a result of extra security checks in the wake of his alleged escape.

Asked if he had enjoyed the escape, Khalife said no, adding: “I was in prison, now I’m in prison.”

He also faces charges contrary to the Official Secrets Act and Terrorism Act, and is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax.

He denies all of the charges and the trial continues.

