Doctors warn of high street products claiming to fix menopause symptoms

ITV News reporter Katharine Walker has been investigating claims that companies are misleading customers with false claims that their products can relieve symptoms of menopause.

For women struggling with the symptoms of menopause, there are endless products on the shelves all claiming to help with the change.

But, doctors are now warning that some of these so-called quick fixes could be a waste of money.

They say some brands are targeting “desperate women” unable to get hold of hormones by falsely claiming that their products can reduce or relieve symptoms of menopause.

So far this year, seven companies have been called out by the Advertising Standards Authority for misleading customers.

The regulator has also issued new guidance warning companies they can’t make medicinal statements, including promises to treat or minimise symptoms.

But, with many brands still breaching the rules, campaigners are calling for tougher punishments for companies cashing in on the menopause by ‘meno-washing’.

Joanne Baker, from Guiseley, has spent hundreds of pounds over the last few years to try and manage the symptoms of menopause.

She was initially unable to get hormone replacement therapy (HRT) so turned to the high street for help.

She tried everything from a silk pillowcase to help manage her hot flushes to supplements. But, they did little to ease her discomfort.

She told ITV News: “You’re kind of stuck fending for yourself until someone helps you with your hormones. This is all that is available for a lot of women until you reach a certain age.

“You are a target for these companies because they know that you are desperate to relieve these symptoms because you think you’re going mad. You will try anything.”

What is meno-washing?

Meno-washing is the term used to describe companies that market their products as a 'cure' or 'fix' for menopause symptoms, with limited evidence to back up their claims. Often these products are sold at an inflated price.

How can I tell what products to buy?

Do research into the product and don’t be swayed by big claims

Check the ingredients on the back: can it actually help your menopause symptoms?

Is the product actually any different to others on the market and worth the price tag? (for example, a special menopause shampoo could work just as well for a premenopausal woman or a man)

Check what research they have done. There are companies out there that do value research and they will usually have this on their website. Have they tested the full product or are they making claims based on some of the ingredients? How many people have they tested the product on?

What are companies allowed to say?

If a menopausal product is not medicinal (eg. food supplements) it should not claim to treat or cure the symptoms of menopause.

Medicinal products are subject to additional rules (including a higher level of evidence) and must have an MHRA licence.

The obsession with menopause products can be seen online and on the high street, with dedicated aisles selling everything from tea to shampoo, vitamins and even candles.

But, unlike licensed medicines, these products face fewer regulations and social media is full of influencers being paid to promote them.

Dr Dean Eggitt, who works as a GP in Doncaster, is worried his patients could end up wasting their money.

He said: "In the NHS we’ve had difficulties getting hold of oestrogen. So I can understand why women are turning to other markets. But that then opens the door to reckless behaviour where patients can get hold of things that don’t help but in fact waste their money.”

Dr Claudia DeGiovanni, Consultant Dermatologist and British Skin Foundation Spokesperson added: “If a woman is struggling with any menopausal symptom then she should seek medical help.

“Prescribed medications are robustly tested and we really do not want women struggling with unregulated products and missing out on treatments that can really help. Healthcare professionals want to help. Don’t suffer alone.”

The menopause industry is now worth around £12 billion globally, according to data from Grand View Research.

Some companies do invest money into researching products with real benefits. But, with others cashing in on women's insecurities, campaigners want to see regulators clamp down on companies.

Iona Silverman, Intellectual Property and Media Partner at national law firm Freeths said: “We need to see people talking about it and people understanding that the claims that brands are making can be misleading if they stray into the medicinal.

She added: “We need the press to be talking about it in order to put pressure on the regulators to clamp down even further and what I would love to see is regulators to have fining powers in this area.”

In a statement, the Advertising Standards Authority said: “We’ve been carrying out project work to proactively identify and tackle ads that make misleading and, in some cases, prohibited medicinal claims about treating menopause symptoms.

“Our AI-based Active Ad Monitoring system helps us to monitor at scale for potential problem ads, we’re providing help and advice to advertisers to help them stick to the rules and will continue to take action where they are broken.”The Department for Culture, Media and Sport added: "The government takes the issue of misleading or false health claims through advertising very seriously.

"We are bringing regulators and the industry together in a task force to collaborate on addressing illegal harms and the targeting of age-restricted adverts, as well as to consider what further actions are needed to promote trust, accountability and transparency in the online advertising sector."

