Drug poisoning deaths in England and Wales at record high

Drug poisoning deaths in England and Wales have risen for the 11th consecutive year, to the highest number since records began in 1993.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found there were 5,448 deaths related to drug poisoning registered in England and Wales in 2023.

It also showed nearly half of those involved an opiate 2,551 deaths, while 1,118 deaths involved cocaine, which is 30.5% more than 2022.

There is an overall increase in drug poisoning deaths from from 2022, when there were 4,907 deaths. The death rate has risen every year since 2012, after remaining relatively stable over the preceding two decades.

Data showed that of drug-poisoning deaths registered, the main cause was identified as drug misuse, with rates of drug misuse deaths continue to be elevated among those born in the 1970s, often referred to as "Generation X", with the highest rate in those aged 40 to 49 years.

It also found drug-poisoning deaths registered per million were higher among males than females.

In England, 5,053 deaths related to drug poisoning were registered in 2023, equivalent to a rate of 90.8 deaths per million people.

Of those, the North East continues to have the highest rates of deaths relating to drug poisoning and drug misuse (174.3 deaths per million people and 108.5 per million, respectively), while London had the lowest rate for drug poisoning and drug misuse (58.1 deaths per million people and 41.0 per million, respectively).

In Wales, 377 deaths related to drug poisoning were registered in 2023, the equivalent of 129.2 deaths per million people. This is higher than the rate recorded in 2022 (109.6 deaths per million, 318 deaths).Craig Whitelock manages Community Links in Hartlepool, a support group for people struggling with addiction and substance misuse. Craig, a former addict himself, set the group up last year in response to the growing need for support services in the area.

"Drugs are ripping the community to bits," he told ITV News. "Some weeks we get 50 people in, some weeks we get 60."

"Crack cocaine unfortunately is the new cannabis," Craig said

Play Brightcove video

In the last 18 months, Community Links has helped over 70 people through addiction but the group warned that the problem is getting bigger, with people being able to get drugs in Hartlepool quicker than a takeaway pizza.

Hannah Newbyy came to Community Links in February after becoming addicted to crack cocaine.

"Once I tried it, I was hooked, it's the devil, it takes your soul," she said.

She said the addiction took everything from her, including her job, her home and her children.

She told ITV News that she spent up to £1,500 a month on drugs and sold the contents of her house to be able to afford it.

"I would put drugs over feeding my kids, that's how bad the addiction got."

Hannah weighed just six stone when she contacted Michael earlier this year and she credits the group with saving her life.

She now helps mentor other people who come in to use the service.

Hannah Newbyy told ITV News she was ashamed to say she neglected her children for her addiction

Play Brightcove video

If you or somebody you know needs support with drug-related problems, you can find help at the following resources:

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…