Liam Payne's girlfriend says they had planned to get married next year

Liam Payne's girlfriend has said the pair were going to get married in the next year, as she paid tribute to the former One Direction star on social media.

In a post on Instagram, influencer Kate Cassidy said Payne had written a note weeks before his death saying that they would "marry within a year".

The 31-year-old died after falling from the third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires last week.

Liam Payne's girlfriend posted a statement on Instagram on Wednesday. Credit: kateecass / Instagram

Ms Cassidy said she was "struggling to figure out how to live in a world" without him by her side, describing him as "the best part of [herself]".

"You are - because I can't say were - my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did.

Kate Cassidy posted a picture of a note she said was written by Payne weeks before his death. Credit: Instagram / @kateecass

"I kept your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, "Me and Kate to marry within a year [or] engaged and together forever".

"I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go," she wrote, signing off with: "Forever yours, Katelyn".

Kate Cassidy posted a black and white picture of the pair on Instagram. Credit: Instagram / @kateecass

Tributes to Payne poured in from friends, family and famous faces following the news of his death, while fans gathered for vigils across the world.

Payne shot to fame after appearing on X Factor, where One Direction was formed by judge Simon Cowell. Cowell said he was "heartbroken" and "devastated" by his death.

As a band, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson became one of the show's biggest successes and gained millions of fans across the world.

The remaining members of One Direction made a joint statement about Payne's death, as well as their own individual tributes.

