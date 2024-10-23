Play Brightcove video

Barack Obama delighted supporters after rapping the first verses of Eminem's hit 2002 song Lose Yourself at a rally in Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday

The Grammy Award winner appeared on stage in Detroit, Michigan to support the Democratic presidential nominee Harris ahead of the US election on November 5.

He spoke briefly about the importance of freedom of speech before introducing Obama.

After the cheering died down, Obama said: “I have done a lot of rallies, so I don’t usually get nervous. But I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem."

Obama speaking at the rally. Credit: AP

He then rapped the words to Lose Yourself - the theme song to Eminem's semi-autobiographical film, 8 Mile.

The 63-year-old joked: "I thought Eminem was going to be performing, I was going to jump out... Love me some Eminem."

Eminem endorsed Kamala Harris saying she supported the "freedoms" and "future" of the US

In his short speech before Obama appeared on stage, Eminem, told the crowd: “As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me."

“And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it’s important to use your voice. So I’m encouraging everybody to go out and vote, please.

“I also think people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution, of what people will do if you make your opinion known.

“I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld.”

