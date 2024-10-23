South Korea has warned it could consider supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea allegedly sending troops to Russia.

Last week, South Korea's spy agency said 1,500 North Korean soldiers had been dispatched to fight with Russian forces against Ukraine.

North Korea and Russia have denied the reports. However, in a video shared with ITV News' US partner CNN, North Korean soldiers can be seen receiving uniforms and equipment in a Russian training ground.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described reports of the Kremlin turning to North Korea to provide troops for its "self-destructing war machine" as "an embarrassing and desperate act."

South Korea's warning comes as officials hope to pressure Russia against bringing in North Korean troops.

Officials in South Korea worry that Russia may reward North Korea by giving it sophisticated weapons technologies that can boost the North’s nuclear and missile programs that target South Korea.

In an emergency National Security Council meeting, South Korean officials condemned North Korea’s alleged dispatch of troops as “a grave security threat” to South Korea and the international community.

They described North Korea as “a criminal group” that forces its youths to serve as Russian mercenaries for an unjustifiable war, South Korea's presidential office said in a statement.

The officials agreed to take phased countermeasures, linking the level of their responses to progress in Russian-North Korean military cooperation, according to the statement.

Possible steps include diplomatic, economic and military options, and South Korea could consider sending both defensive and offensive weapons to Ukraine, a senior South Korean presidential official told reporters anonymously.

The official said North Korea could attempt to get high-tech Russian technologies to perfect its nuclear missiles, and that Russia's help to modernise it conventional weapons systems would pose a serious security threat.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, South Korea has joined US-led sanctions against Moscow and shipped humanitarian and financial support to Kyiv. But it has avoided directly supplying arms to Ukraine in line with its policy of not supplying weapons to countries actively engaged in conflicts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also said his government had intelligence that 10,000 North Korea soldiers were being prepared to join invading Russian forces.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said South Korea is sending experts to Brussels to brief ambassadors.

“That will now happen early next week, and then we will see whether North Korea is indeed, or not, supporting Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine,” Rutte said on Tuesday.

He continued: “If that would be the case, if they would be sending troops to Ukraine, that would mark a significant escalation."

