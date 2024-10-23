Prime Minister Keir Starmer is insisting his relationship with Donald Trump won’t be derailed by a row over Labour Party activists flying to the US to campaign for his rival Kamala Harris.

The Trump campaign is accusing the Labour Party of electoral interference after Labour staff organised a trip for around 100 volunteers to help Democrats in key states.

The former President‘s team has announced it has now filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Labour calling it a “far left party” engaging in “illegal foreign assistance.”

Talking to those of us travelling with him to the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Samoa, the Prime Minister insisted it wouldn’t jeopardise his relationship with the Republican candidate, saying: “I spent time in New York with President Trump, had dinner with him and my purpose in doing that was to make sure that between the two of us we established a good relationship, which we did.”

The PM went on to stress the activists are volunteers engaging in a long standing practice, adding: “That’s what they’ve done in previous elections, that’s what they’re doing in this election and that’s really straight forward.”

Starmer is spending the week before the Budget on a 20,000 mile round trip to the tiny Pacific Island of Samoa, which is hosting 55 delegations from across the Commonwealth.

His focus will be on growth and trade, in what calls “an incredible opportunity” to engage with economies worth a combined $19.5 trillion in three years time.

However, two of the biggest Commonwealth players India and China are opting to attend the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China) meeting hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin instead.

The Commonwealth is facing competition and the guest list suggests some countries see bigger opportunities elsewhere.

