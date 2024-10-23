Terror attack leaves a number of people dead in Turkey, interior minister says

A deadly "terror" attack has left a number of people dead and others injured at a Turkish aerospace company in the capital Ankara, government officials said.

"A terrorist attack was carried out against the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAS) Ankara Kahramankazan facilities. Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people after the attack,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

It was not clear who may be behind the attack.

Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas said he was “saddened” by the attack on TUSAS, a major defence company.

Private NTV television said a group of assailants arrived at an entry to the complex inside a taxi during a changing of the security personnel. At least one of the assailants allegedly detonated a bomb, while other attackers managed to enter the complex.

NTV said gunfire at the site was continuing and that some personnel at the complex may have been taken hostage.

ITV News' US partner CNN has verified and geolocated footage showing the moment an explosion rocked the TUSAS headquarters.

Security camera images from the attack aired on television, showed a man in plainclothes carrying a backpack and holding an assault rifle.

At least one woman, also carrying an assault rifle, was among the assailants, according to the images.

Helicopters were seen flying above the premises in Ankara's Kahramankazan district.

TUSAS designs, manufactures and assembles both civilian and military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and other defence industry and space systems.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in the Russian city of Kazan, attending the annual BRICS summit, during the incident.

Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the site, NTV television reported. Employees at the company were taken to a safe area, HaberTurk television reported.

