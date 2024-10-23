Microsoft founder Bill Gates has said "this election is different" as he has donated $50 million (£39 million) to a nonprofit organisation supporting Kamala Harris, the New York Times reports.

His donation to the fundraising group Future Forward was meant to be private, as the 68-year-old has normally maintained an apolitical stance in previous US elections.

Gates confirmed the donation in a statement to the New York Times, although he has not publicly endorsed Vice President Harris.

Emphasising his neutral political stance, he said: "I support candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to improving health care, reducing poverty and fighting climate change in the US and around the world.

"I have a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum, but this election is different, with unprecedented significance for Americans and the most vulnerable people around the world."

This comes after Gates expressed concerns about a potential second Donald Trump presidency in a private call to friends and family this year, according to a source.

Gates' philanthropic organisation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is reportedly concerned about Trump potentially making cuts to family planning and global health programs, sources close to the foundation say.

His donation comes as the world's richest man, Elon Musk, announced he is giving away $1 million (£771,000) every day to a registered voter in key swing states ahead of the US election.

Which immediately drew scrutiny from the Democratic Party and election law experts, saying it could violate laws against paying people to register to vote.

