Disposable vapes to be banned by next summer - What does it mean for you?

The government have announced they're banning disposable vapes from next summer, to protect people's health and also the environment.

The ban will come into affect from June 1, 2025, with May 31 being the last day shops are able to sell the vapes.

England's vape usage has grown by more than 400% between 2012 and 2023, with 9.1% of Brits now buying and using the products.

The government are particularly worried about the increasing number of young people taking up vaping, with the bright colours and fruity flavours marketed at children.

ITV News breaks down what the new ban means and why the government is doing it.

Why are the government banning vapes?

The ban was actually put forward by the previous government under Rishi Sunak, but didn't make it through parliament because of the election.

The Labour government under Sir Keir Starmer have now picked it up, confirming the ban will come into effect next June.

They're doing it not only because of the impact on public health, but also the impact on the environmental, pointing to the "wasteful" single-use plastics in them.

One minister described them as a "blight on our towns and cities", criticising our country's "throwaway culture".

Last year, up to five million single-use vapes were estimated to be either littered or thrown away every week in the UK – almost four times as much as the previous year.

Figures also show that a quarter of 11-15-year-olds used a vape last year - the government have criticised the way disposable vapes are marketed to children, describing it as "unacceptable."

Health Minister Andrew Gwynne said: "We know disposables are the product of choice for the majority of kids vaping today.

"Banning disposable vapes will not only protect the environment but importantly reduce the appeal of vapes to children and keep them out of the hands of vulnerable young people."

How will it be rolled out?

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said businesses will have “to sell any remaining stock they hold and prepare for the ban coming into force," before the May 31, 2025 deadline.

The UK government and devolved governments will work closely on the ban, and will “align coming into force dates”.

On top of the disposable vapes ban, the government has also put forward some other restrictions on smoking and vaping.

They promised in the King's Speech to change the packaging and advertising of vapes to stop them appealing to children, give Trading Standards more power to stop under-18s buying vapes, and introduce a phased smoking ban to create a "smoke-free generation."

A non-disposable vape. Credit: PA

Can I still vape?

People will no longer be able to buy single use vapes, but the ban doesn't apply to refillable vapes, which are often used to help people quit smoking.

Retailers are already banned from selling vapes to under 18s, but the age checks are often not enforced.

The official ban has sparked concerns that people will still be able to get hold of single-use vapes on unregulated websites and corner shops that don't follow the new rules.

What are other countries doing?

Vapes are totally banned in 34 countries, including India, Thailand, Brazil and Iran.

Recent legislation in Australia means people can generally only buy vapes legally if they have a prescription as part of stopping smoking, and it's also illegal to important disposable vapes into the country.

New Zealand have a ban on most disposable vapes, with further regulation around e-cigarettes which feature cartoons or images that could appeal to young people, and increased financial penalties on retailers who sell vapes to minors.

In the US and China, vapes are allowed, but regulated by the government.

This year, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged governments around the world to ban all vape flavours.

