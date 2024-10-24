King to discuss reparations for slavery in first Commonwealth address

King Charles’ historic first address as the Head of the Commonwealth will include a pledge not to duck the most controversial issues, including reparations for the slave trade.

The King is due to speak on Friday, at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit on the Pacific island of Samoa.

It is the first meeting of all 56 members of the Commonwealth since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The King will say Commonwealth nations should be able to “discuss the most challenging issues with openness and respect”.

There are tensions between members over the issue of reparations for slavery, with many Caribbean governments demanding compensation for the wrongs of the past.

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, is a particularly vocal campaigner on the issue.

It is one of the most serious dividing lines in the Commonwealth, which grew out of the ashes of the British Empire.

The King is expected to tell the gathering: "All nations are equal in this unique and voluntary organisation" and that "together we are wiser, stronger and more able to respond to the demands of our time".

The King's words will have been approved by Downing Street, as the British government’s policy is to recognise the wrongs of the past.

But it does not plan to apologise for Britain’s role in the transatlantic slave trade.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has arrived at the summit after a long journey from London, which was dominated by tensions with former US President Donald Trump.

The King’s address at the opening ceremony will urge members to recognise and understand the path of history.

And he’ll say that history has given rise to contemporary challenges.

The King greet people in Samoa. Credit: PA

Delegates will choose a new Secretary General in the next few days to replace Baroness Scotland.

All three candidates to take over from Patricia Scotland are from Africa, so will have a much greater desire for the Commonwealth to debate Britain’s colonial past.

The countries of the Commonwealth represent a third of the world’s population and the King will say that “together, we are wiser, stronger and more able to respond to the demands of our time.”

At the last Commonwealth summit in Rwanda, Queen Elizabeth was still alive.

As the new Head of the Commonwealth, King Charles will pay tribute to his mother and her commitment to the organisation.

There will be some notable absentees from the summit, including the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who has political troubles at home.

Perhaps more worryingly for the Commonwealth, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa have decided to travel to Russia to attend a summit hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It will raise questions about the relevance of the organisation in 2024, with some leaders choosing to prioritise an alliance with Russia and China at the BRIC summit.

Following King Charles’ speech in Samoa, he will host the leaders who have come to power since the last CHOGM summit including Sir Keir Starmer.

