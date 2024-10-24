Police reopen investigation into fatal Wimbledon school crash

The Metropolitan Police has reopened an investigation into car crash at a school in Wimbledon which killed two eight-year old girls.

In a statement, the police said an internal review found a "number lines of enquiry that require further examination".

The families of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, who died after the incident at the Study Prep school in south-west London in July 2023, previously raised "concerns" about the initial investigation.

They said they remained "unconvinced" the investigation was conducted thoroughly after it was announced in June that the driver of the 4×4 had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel and would not face criminal charges.

The girls’ families have welcomed the announcement of a new investigation, with Selena’s mother saying she hopes it will bring an end to “this ongoing nightmare”.

In a statement, the Met Police said: "The review has identified a number of lines of enquiry that require further examination and, as such, the investigation will now be re-opened.

"The families have been updated with this development and we will continue to meet with them to provide updates on the investigation as it progresses. We know this has been and remains a really difficult time for them. We believe this further investigative work will address all questions raised by the families affected.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

"This further investigation will be undertaken by an accredited senior investigating officer and team with experience in homicide investigations."

The driver of a 4×4 had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel and crashed into the Study Prep school in Wimbledon in July 2023. Credit: PA

The school had been celebrating the last day of the summer term when the tragedy unfolded.

Several other people were injured when the 4×4 crashed through a fence and hit a building.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know