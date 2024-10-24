Robbery and violence involving injury have risen back up to levels not seen since before the pandemic in England and Wales, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The number of robberies rose to around 139,000 recorded incidents between 2023 and 2024, compared to 60,000 the year before.

Cases of violence with injury also returned to pre-pandemic levels, increasing to an estimated 562,000 incidents in 2024 from around 376,000 incidents the previous year.

Offences involving firearms have decreased compared to last year, the data shows, while those involving knives and sharp objects have gone up by 4%.

Data from the ONS also found incidents of "snatch theft" had doubled between 2023 and 2024 compared to the year between 2022 and 2023. The number of incidents jumped from 32,000 to approximately 78,000.

More than 469,000 shoplifting offences were recorded between June 2023 and June 2024, up from around 365,000 incidents between June 2022 and June 2023.

The ONS report said this is the highest figure since current police recording practices began for the year ending March 2003.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The data published on Thursday follows figures from earlier this year, which showed shoplifting was already at its highest level in England Wales since police records began in 2003.

Figures also show levels of crime experienced by people have generally decreased across the past ten years, with some exceptions, including sexual assault.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know