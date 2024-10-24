Play Brightcove video

"We can't change the past," Starmer tells ITV News Political Correspondent Romilly Weeks as he faced calls to discuss slavery reparations

The prime minister refused to comment on whether or not reparations for slavery would be on the cards, saying "I think we should look forward, not backwards".

Speaking from the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, Sir Keir Starmer insisted that commonwealth countries' priorities were resilience in the face of climate change and trade, rather than slavery.

"Of course, there's discussion about what we do in recognition of the slave trade... That is history. We can't change our history.

"The question for me, as we head into the days of this conference is what do we most want to focus on," he said.

In recent days the prime minister said he wouldn't be discussing reparations for slavery at the summit because it would lead to "very long endless discussions" about the "past", despite facing pressure from Commonwealth leaders and some of his own MPs to cover the topic.

"I think actually by focusing on [issues such as climate change and trade] we can make material impact in the next five, ten, 15, 20 years, whatever it may be. Whereas if we spend all of our time and energy simply talking about reparation, we won't address those issues," Starmer said.

On Donald Trump: "There's nothing unusual"

Starmer also addressed his party's recent row with Donald Trump over Labour activists flying to the US to campaign for his rival Kamala Harris.

When asked whether he had called Trump to smooth things over, the prime minister said: "No, he's in the middle of a campaign."

He added that the situation needed "a little bit of perspective", saying that Labour Party members and staff were volunteering in their spare time.

"There's nothing unusual, nothing that wasn't done in every other election here. This is individuals in their spare time choosing to go and campaign."

The Trump campaign accused the Labour Party of electoral interference, citing a trip, organised by Labour staff, for around 100 volunteers to help Democrats in key states.

Starmer also referred to a dinner with Trump in New York a few weeks ago, where they "got to know each other".

The purpose was to ensure "that we had a good relationship between the two of us" and he said "we both achieved that, I think", saying the spat had not damaged the UK's relationship with a man who could become the next president of the US.

On Budget tax changes: "We will keep that promise"

The prime minister also doubled down on tax promises made in Labour's manifesto and reinforced comments made by Chancellor Rachel Reeves earlier on Thursday.

"We made that important promise to working people that we wouldn't be increasing tax on them. Whether that's national insurance, whether that's income tax or whether that's VAT, I said it repeatedly... We will keep that promise," Starmer said.

Pushed on what exactly a "working person" is, Starmer replied: "A working person is someone who goes out and earns their living with an income usually paid in pay slips every month or whatever it may be...

"I have in my mind the sort of people that go out, earn their living, have maybe a bit of savings, but not huge savings. And there when things get a bit tough, they can't simply get a cheque book out and sort of write their way out of the problems that they're facing."

He did however highlight the "difficult" nature of the upcoming Budget.

"As you know, we audited the books, we found the last government left £22 billion gap unaccounted for. I've taken the decision, the Chancellor has taken the decision, that rather than continue with that fiction, we're gonna run towards the problem, we're going to fix it."

CHOGM will continue until October 26, with King Charles set to address the issue of reparations for the slave trade on Friday.

