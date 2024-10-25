All five One Direction albums back in UK top 40 following Liam Payne's death

All five of One Direction’s albums have returned to the UK top 40 since the death of former member Liam Payne.

The 31-year-old singer fell from the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last week.

The band’s 2013 album, Midnight Memories, which contains the hit songs, Best Song Ever and Story Of My Life, returns at number 13 on the UK albums chart this week, while Made In The AM (2015) has landed at 21, according to the Official Charts Company.

Also making a return is Four (2014), at 22, Take Me Home (2012), at 25, and their debut offering, Up All Night (2011), at 38.

Two songs from the boy band have re-entered the top 10 with Night Changes reaching a new peak on the singles chart at number six and Story Of My Life re-entering at number nine.

After the band announced their indefinite hiatus in 2016, the members went on to create their own music and Payne released his debut solo album, LP1, in 2019.

His song, Strip That Down, with Quavo, has re-entered the singles chart at 41. His collaboration with Rita Ora, For You, has landed at number 43 this week.

His final solo release, Teardrops, has made its chart debut at number 85.

In 2008, Payne auditioned for The X Factor as a 14-year-old, singing Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me To The Moon, with judge Simon Cowell telling him to return to the talent show two years later.

In 2010, he impressed the judges with a rendition of Michael Buble’s Cry Me A River before being put together with four other solo hopefuls at the boot camp stage of the competition – the group which later became One Direction.

Following his death, tributes have poured in for Payne, who sang in the group alongside Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

In a joint statement, Payne’s former bandmates said they were “completely devastated” and would miss the singer “terribly”, adding the “memories we shared with him will be treasured forever”.

Payne died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, a post-mortem examination report said.

