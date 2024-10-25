Cheesemakers stunned as fraudsters make off with 22 tonnes of cheddar

More than £300,000 worth of premium cheddar, weighing upwards of 22 tonnes, has been stolen from a retailer in London.

Neal's Yard Dairy shared the news on Friday saying they had lost 950 wheels of three different cheeses, Hafod, Westcombe, and Pitchfork Cheddar, due to fraud.

The three cheeses are all some of the most premium in the UK and have won numerous awards.

They said they informed the authorities once they discovered the fraud but they had still suffered a significant financial blow.

Despite this, the retailer said it had still honoured all of its commitments to the three small-scale suppliers who had been at the centre of the fraud.

They said the fraudsters claimed to be wholesale distributors for a major French retailer.

In a Facebook post, Neal's Yard sent a message to "our esteemed community of cheesemongers around the world" urging them to be on the lookout for cheeses that could have been part of the theft.

They said "if anyone is offered or receives cheeses they believe may have been associated with this theft, particularly clothbound Cheddars in a 10kg or 24kg format with the tags detached" should get in touch them with.

The Met Police said in a statement: "On Monday, 21 October we received a report of the theft of a large quantity of cheese from a manufacturer based in Southwark."

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.”Police said no arrests have been made related to the alleged theft.

