Plans to ban smoking outside pubs are reportedly being dropped after opposition from the hospitality industry.

Proposals leaked earlier this year suggested the government would ban smoking in some outdoor areas, including at restaurants and hospitals, to improve public health.

Concerns were raised over the potential bans, which could also include beer gardens and outside stadiums.

The Guardian newspaper reported Downing Street is now blocking the ban, citing one official who called it an “unserious policy”.

The Sun also reported Downing Street was watering down the plans.

Downing Street didn't deny the plans have been shelved when asked about them on Friday morning.

The prime minister's spokesperson said work on the the plans "is still ongoing."

After the initial plans were leaked, the PM confirmed the government was considering an outdoor smoking ban: "Yes, we are going to take decisions in this space," he said.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is expected to be introduced to Parliament before Christmas, but has reportedly been delayed due to the row over outdoor smoking.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said earlier this week that Labour’s smoking bill will be “more ambitious” than the Bill introduced by the previous Conservative government.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill tabled in the last parliament sought to prevent anyone born after January 1, 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

The government announced yesterday they will ban disposable vapes from next June.

The ban will come into effect from June 1, 2025, with May 31 being the last day shops can sell them.

England's vape usage has grown by more than 400% between 2012 and 2023, with 9.1% of Brits now buying and using the products.

The government is particularly worried about the increasing number of young people taking up vaping, with the bright colours and fruity flavours marketed at children.

