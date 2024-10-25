Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges

The former longtime CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges in the US.

Mike Jeffries, 80, declined to comment after he entered the plea in federal court in New York. He was freed to a $10 million bond (£7.7m) and is due back in court in December.

Prosecutors allege that for years, Jeffries, his romantic partner Matthew Smith and a third man, 71-year-old James Jacobson, lured men into taking part in sex parties by dangling the promise of modelling for the clothing retailer.

Jacobson, who was an employee of Jeffries when prosecutors say the crimes occurred, also pleaded not guilty and declined to speak to reporters afterwards.

Smith, who faces the same charges, is expected to appear in New York court at a later date.

If convicted of the sex trafficking charges, the defendants face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a mandatory minimum of 15 years.

James Jacobson walks outside of the federal courthouse. Credit: AP

In a statement released before the plea by Jeffries's lawyer, Brian Bieber said: "We will respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse – not the media."

The attorney for Matthew Smith released the same statement for his client. An attorney for Jacobson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All three were arrested on Tuesday this week.

In the charges, prosecutors say some 15 unnamed accusers were induced by "force, fraud and coercion" to engage in drug-fuelled sex parties around the world between 2008 and 2015.

Earlier this week, James Dennehy, assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York Field Office, described the details of the indictment as "disturbing, dishonourable, and disgraceful"."The defendants preyed on the hopes and dreams of victims to fulfil their own desires," he claimed.

On Tuesday, US prosecutor Breon Peace alleged "millions of dollars" were spent carrying out an operation involving a referral system and an interview process, which saw dozens of men hired and transported around the globe to engage in "commercial sex".He accused the defendants of "dangling dreams" in front of victims, leading them to believe attending the events would give them modelling opportunities with Abercrombie & Fitch.

Men were allegedly coerced to consume alcohol, viagra and alkyl nitrate fumes (known as 'poppers'), Peace added. He further claimed victims were not able to leave the sessions until the defendants decided it was over.

Lawyers for Jeffries and Smith have previously “vehemently denied” any wrongdoing.

Jeffries was the CEO of Abercrombie between 1992 and 2014 and transformed the company into a global brand for teen and youth fashion, often with provocative marketing.

In 2023, a BBC investigation alleged the former CEO and his partner Smith used a middleman to recruit and exploit young men.

Dozens of men filed a lawsuit against Jeffries and Abercrombie & Fitch last year, alleging he used his position to exploit and abuse men.

At the time of the lawsuit, Abercrombie & Fitch said it was "appalled" by the allegations and launched an independent investigation.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

In a statement after the arrests on Tuesday, Abercrombie & Fitch said: "As we shared when the accusations were first made public in October 2023, we are appalled and disgusted by the alleged behavior of Mr. Jeffries, whose employment with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ended nearly ten years ago."

They said they have "successfully transformed our brands and culture" over the last decade.

“Speaking up and coming forward is not easy, and our thoughts remain with those who have bravely raised their voices as part of the federal investigation.

“We have zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind, and are committed to fully cooperating with law enforcement as the legal process continues," the company wrote.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…