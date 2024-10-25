GPs are urging people to not ignore the warning signs of scabies as the highly infectious skin condition spikes across England.

The condition, which is spread by mites burrowing under the skin to lay eggs, can spread quickly between humans by physical contact or through bedding and clothes.

Some 3,689 cases were reported in England in the year up to April, up from 2,128 in the previous year, an increase of more than 50%.

The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) said the spike in cases was particularly noticeable in the north of England.

The RCGP said they are concerned that the "social stigma" that surrounds the condition may put people off seeking treatment.

The rash can spread all over the body. Credit: PA

They said it was particularly important to seek treatment if people with symptoms lived in close proximity like a university campus or shared accommodation.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, the RCGP chairwoman, said the number of GP diagnoses was "above the five-year average and rising, with the North of England seeing a spike in cases".

Professor Hawthorne said scabies can be "very itchy and irritating," but was not a "serious" condition.

She warned if it was not treated properly it could lead to secondary skin infections or make other skin conditions worse.

What is scabies?

Savies is an itchy rash that can cause constant irritation on impacted parts of the skin.

The skin turns red and becomes raised and bumpy, and it is most commonly seen on the hands between the fingers but can spread to all parts of the body.

The mites that cause the infection can live on clothes and bedding, meaning that even if you clear it from your skin it may return.

They can also be spread via infected clothing, bedding or physical touch with others.

Professor Hawthorne said: "All patients with the condition should wash their bedding and clothes on a high temperature and avoid physical contact with others until they have completed the full course of treatment."

The condition is not serious and can usually be dealt with quickly, but the young, old and people with compromised immune systems can develop complications from it.

Scabies can make conditions like eczema or psoriasis worse.

Most treatments involve creams or lotions that can be bought over the counter such as permethrin cream and malathion lotion.

The treatments will kill the mites and eggs within a few days meaning you no longer need to avoid contact, but the itching can remain for a few weeks.

If they do not help then people should see their GP.

