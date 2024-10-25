Israel has launched its long-awaited retaliatory strikes on Iran early Saturday local time, the Israeli military confirmed.

The strikes are a response to Iran's attacks on Israel, where they launched about 180 ballistic missiles.

In a statement, the Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the attacks were "in response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel".

There was no immediate information on damage in the Islamic Republic.

Rear Admiral. Daniel Hagari, Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the strikes were "precise strikes on military targets in Iran".

The confirmation from the IDF came after Iranian state media reported multiple explosions heard in its capital, Tehran.

The reports said some of the sounds came from air defense systems around the city.

Syrian state news says that Israeli air strikes have also targeted some military sites in parts of the country.

White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement that “we understand that Israel is conducting targeted strikes against military targets in Iran” and referred reporters to the Israeli government for more details on their operation.

Two U.S. officials said Washington was notified by Israel in advance of the strikes. They said there was no U.S. involvement in the operation.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing operation, according to the Associated Press.

The strikes come off the back of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken spending the week in the Middle East warning Israel to tender a response that would not further escalate the conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to respond to the October 1st attack by Iran, calling it "a big mistake".

