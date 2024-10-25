King says he is ‘always devoted to this part of the world’ during Samoa farewell

The King has said he will “always remain devoted to this part of the world” as he said farewell to Samoa.

Charles and Queen Camilla ended their four-day state visit to Samoa by visiting a village twinned with the UK, as a major Commonwealth summit was hosted by the Pacific nation.

After his landmark speech at the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) on Friday, the King and his wife took part in a cultural welcome as guests of Siumu village the following day.

The King at a farewell ceremony at Siumu village Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

He told his guests: “I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you all.”

The King had opened Chogm by telling world leaders the past cannot be changed but nations can “commit” to “right inequalities that endure”, as momentum grew for a debate about slavery reparations at the Commonwealth summit.

Charles used his first major speech as head of the “family of nations” to highlight how the “most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate” with the people of the Commonwealth.

But he urged the institution, celebrating its 75th anniversary, to adopt “the language of community and respect, and reject the language of division” when considering “deeply concerning challenges”.

Charles and Camilla during the farewell ceremony Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Villages around the Samoan capital Apia are twinned with each of the 56 member states of the Commonwealth, flying the flags of the countries they have adopted, with street furniture painted in the national colours.

In his impromptu speech Charles said: “We’ve been so impressed by the beautiful way in which all the villages have decorated the roadsides, it is something very special about Samoa.”

He thanked residents for their “wonderful generosity” bringing gifts of food and “other wonderful things”, and said the royal couple would take away “special memories of our time here”.

When the couple arrived, a downpour began, drenching villagers and elders gathered for a ceremony in which a drink made from powdered kava root is drunk, signifying unity.

Charles drinks kava from a coconut shell Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Charles and Camilla were presented with pink garland necklaces before taking a seat on beige leather throne-style chairs.

The King was honoured with the chiefly title of To’aiga-O-Tumua by the village’s high chief, as he and Camilla were presented with sacred kava in coconut shells with straws.

“May God bless this kava,” said Charles as he lifted the cup and drank.

The chief told Charles: “Your papa, Prince Philip, was here, so thank you for making the time. Your royal visit has lifted our house.”

The King and Queen later sheltered under umbrellas when they boarded their plane home in torrential rain.

Camilla went ahead of her husband, who chatted to dignitaries for a few minutes before joining his wife at the top of the steps and they both waved goodbye to the Pacific nation.